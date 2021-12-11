Save $199 on Apple’s latest M1 MacBook Pro at within $1 of Black Friday

Amazon is now offering the latest Apple M1 MacBook Pro 256GB for $1,099.99 shipped with the price dropping at checkout. Normally fetching $1,299, you’re looking at $199 in savings with today’s offer coming within $1 of the Black Friday price and marking the second-best discount of the year.

If you were hoping to put one of Apple’s latest machines under the tree, today’s sale delivers quite the notable discount for those who don’t need the power of the newer M1 Pro models. The latest 13-inch MacBook Pro comes backed by a slim design that packs the power of Apple Silicon alongside 17-hour battery life, a pair of Thunderbolt ports, and the Touch Bar. That’s alongside 8GB of RAM and as much as 512GB of storage. Dive into our hands-on review for all of the details on the Apple Silicon performance gains, or just head below for more.

If you’ll be converting to Apple’s latest from an older machine, investing some of your savings to pick up Anker’s PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Hub is a good call. That’s especially true if USB-A is still prevalent in your everyday carry, as the M1 MacBook Pro’s I/O is focused around Thunderbolt ports. This hub then also delivers an HDMI output, SD card readers, and 100W USB-C power delivery in a fitting aluminum housing.

If you’re looking for an even more lightweight way to take Apple Silicon for a spin, right now we’re also seeing a discount on the latest M1 MacBook Air. Returning to the Black Friday discount, you can currently save $150.

Apple M1 MacBook Pro features:

Used by students, creative professionals, and more, the Apple 13.3″ MacBook Pro now features Apple’s first chip designed specifically for Mac. The Apple M1 integrates the CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, I/O, and more into a single system on a chip (SoC). Tackle your projects with the fast 8-Core CPU and take on graphics-intensive apps and games with the 8-core GPU.

