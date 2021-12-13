Anker’s Android Apollo Wi-Fi Mini Projector back to Black Friday pricing at $280 (Reg. $350)

The official Anker Amazon storefront is now offering its Nebula Apollo Wi-Fi Mini Projector for $279.99 shipped. Regularly up to $350, this is $70 off the going rate, matching our Black Friday mention, $10 off the deal previous to that, and the lowest we can find. As you’ll know from our hands-on video review, this mini model can produce a display up to 100-inches with a 200 ANSI lumen DLP lamp and 4 hours of video playtime on a single charge. Alongside the sleek transparent touch panel controls, a built-in Android 7.1 eco-system supports YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, and more without the need to connect external media or cables. Head below for more.

If you can get away with a smaller, less powerful model, the Anker Nebula Astro Mini is still down at $200 shipped after the on-page coupon is clipped. Regularly $280, this is matching our last couple mentions and the lowest we can find. This one isn’t quite as high-res and only has 2.5 hours of playback time per charge, as well as being geared towards kids, but if it’s just for more casual setups at home, it might do the trick at $80 less than today’s lead deal.

Hit up our video review of the XGIMI Aura as well. This one provides a nice short-throw setup that works great in tighter spaces and we definitely enjoyed our time with it. You can get a closer look at this model in action right here, just be sure to also check out the high-end smart 4K laser projector Optoma dropped last month with a 30,000 hour lifespan, three HDMI 2.0 ports, and HDR support in tow as well.

More on the Anker Nebula Apollo Wi-Fi Mini Projector:

Seamless Touch Controls: Browse your entertainment with pinpoint precision. Apollo’s transparent touch panel gives you the power to navigate menus and more with ease, directly from the device.

Clear Picture: See every detail of your favorite movies, shows, games, and more in remarkable clarity with Apollo’s 200 ANSI lumen DLP lamp and expansive 100” image.(Recommended for use in dimmer environments.)

Enhanced Playtime: Apollo delivers 4 hours of video playtime on a single charge, enough for a midnight Netflix binge.

