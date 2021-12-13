Save up to 40% on Keurig K-Minis with arrival by Christmas from $50 (Multiple colorways)

Amazon is now offering up to 25% off the Keurig K-Mini Coffee Makers in all but one colorway to match your decor. You can now pick up one of the most attractive Keurig brewers for $59.99 shipped. Or, opt for the Jonathan Adler-designed edition at the Black Friday price of $49.99 shipped over at Best Buy. Regularly up to $100 (more like $90 on the standard edition), this is either matching or within $10 of the limited Black Friday price depending on which model you go with, at least $10 under Target’s current holiday listing, and the best we can find. It’s rare to see all the colorways on tap like this outside of special promotions, so now might be your last chance to lock one in before the December festivities. A compact 5-inch footprint is joined by 6 to 12-oz. cup sizes, cord storage, and a direct-to-travel mug brewing setup (up to 7-inches tall). Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Best Buy. More details below.

We are also still tracking Black Friday pricing on the Chefman InstaCoffee Max at $39.99 shipped.With a similar design and even lower price tag with “arrival before Christmas” on Amazon, this one makes for a great alternative to today’s lead deal that can also handle ground coffee (as opposed to just K-Cups) right out of the box.

Your dreams of scoring a Black Friday deal on an Instant Pot in time for the holidays aren’t over yet. Starting from $59 we are still tracking a number of wonderful price drops, doorbuster-worthy deals, and more in our ongoing Instant Pot multi-cooker, air fryer, and all-in-one over roundup right here.

More on the Keurig K-Mini:

FITS ANYWHERE: Less than 5 inches wide, perfect for small spaces

YOUR PERFECT AMOUNT: Brew any cup size between 6-12oz with Keurig K-Cup pods

ONE CUP RESERVOIR: Just add fresh water for each brew

FAST & FRESH BREWED: Coffee made in minutes

CORD STORAGE: For easy transport and tidy countertops

TRAVEL MUG FRIENDLY: Removable drip tray accommodates travel mugs up to 7.0 inches tall and holds a full accidental brew for easy cleanup

