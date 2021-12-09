Walmart’s doorbuster 8-qt. Instant Pot Multi-Cooker deal is back at $59 + more from $100

If anyone out happened to miss out on the Black Friday Instant Pot deals, one of the best offers is now back at Walmart. You can now score the 8-quart Instant Pot 7-in-1 Multi-Cooker for $59 shipped — one of the lowest prices we have tracked on an 8-quart model from the brand. This one is a Walmart exclusive with very similar 8-quart models fetching around $100 at Amazon right now (the 6-quart model goes for $89). If you don’t need the model with built-in air frying (also on sale below), this is easily among your best options. It carries 13 customizable programs for easy one-touch meals alongside seven different cooking modes (pressure cook, rice cook, slow cook, yogurt, steam, sauté and keep warm). A dishwater-safe cooker lid joins the family-ready 8-quart capacity for simple one-pot dinners all year round. Rated 4+ stars at Walmart and you’ll find more Instant Pot deals below.

At $59, you’ll be hard-pressed to find anything even close from a brand name you can trust. The best we can get on Amazon would be something like this 5.9-quart COMFEE’ 8-in-1 Stainless Steel Multi Cooker at $48. While this will save you even more, it isn’t quite as large and feature-rich with less one-touch meal programs. Just be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Instant Pot deals below.

More Instant Pot cooker deals:

After your multi-cooker setup is complete, swing by our home goods guide for more including Breville’s Fountain Plus Juicer within $3 of the all-time low at 25% off. This one will provide delicious homemade juice al year round, help out with your 2022 health goals, and makes for a great gift for the same reasons.

More on the Instant Pot 7-in-1 Multi-Cooker:

Fast, versatile, and convenient, with its bright display and lid, the Instant Pot® Multi-Cooker is perfect for getting started with Instant Pot cooking. With 7 different cooking functions, you can choose to pressure cook for fast and healthy meals, or slow cook for deep flavor in all of your favorite recipes. The 13 smart programs are customizable, so you can set up easy, one-touch meals for lots of popular foods. When you’re done, cleanup is simple with a dishwasher-safe multi-cooker lid. Start enjoying fast and delicious meals with just the push of a button.

