Logitech Brio 4K, StreamCam, and Elgato Facecam fall to Amazon lows from $130

Amazon is offering the Logitech Brio 4K USB Webcam for $139 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $170 up to $200, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon, beating our previous mention by an additional $10. This webcam takes your Zoom meetings or Twitch streams to the next level with a 4K UHD resolution as well as automatic light adjustment with HDR. There are three field of views including 90-, 78-, and 65-degrees depending on what you need. On top of that, dual omni-directional mics work together for noise cancellation so background noises don’t interrupt meetings. Logitech also built in support for up to 90 FPS streaming as well as a native physical privacy shade so you can block the lens when not using the webcam. Head below for more.

Also on sale today is the Elgato Facecam for $169.99 shipped. This is down from $200 and marks the first major price drop that we’ve tracked on the recently-released webcam. Designed to deliver 1080p 60FPS video to your Twitch stream or Zoom meeting, the Elgato Facecam is the company’s first foray into actual camera hardware instead of just capture gear. We went hands-on with the unit earlier in the year, so be sure to check out our previous coverage to learn more.

However, the Logitech Brio isn’t the only webcam from the company on sale today. You’ll find the Logitech StreamCam discounted to $129.99 shipped from its normal $170 or so going rate. Also made for streaming, the StreamCam packs 1080p 60FPS technology that makes it a solid choice for Twitch. I’ve had the StreamCam in my streaming setup for the past few months and it works great any time I fire it up. Plus, being natively USB-C means it’s on a separate USB bus from my other capture gear for a simpler setup overall. Check out our hands-on review for a more in-depth look.

More on the Logitech Brio 4K Webcam:

Ultra 4K HD resolution: 4 times the resolution of a typical HD webcam; look your best and enjoy professional video experience wherever you are with 5x HD zoom.

Auto light adjustment: Logitech RightLight 3 uses HDR technology to show you in the best light, even in low-light and backlit situations.

Noise-canceling technology: Dual omni-directional mics suppress background sound so you can be heard clearly.

