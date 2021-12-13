NVIDIA’s Shield TV 4K streamers see rare discounts: Pro hits $180, more from $130

Amazon is now offering the NVIDIA Shield Android TV Pro Streaming Media Player for $179.99 shipped. Marking the first discount we’ve seen throughout 2021, today’s offer amounts to quite the rare $20 in savings from its usual $200 going rate. For comparison, the last discount we saw was back in November of last year where it dropped to $1 less. NVIDIA Shield Android TV Pro arrives as one of the more high-end streaming media players on the market with plenty of notable features. First and foremost is onboard Plex support with hardware transcoding, allowing you to create a server just by plugging in a USB hard drive or connecting to a NAS. Of course, there’s access to all of the usual streaming services on top of 4K HDR playback, Alexa support, and more. Android 11 support is also imminent, and you can head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon is currently offering the NVIDIA Shield TV Stick for $129.99 shipped. Normally fetching $150, you’re looking at yet another rare chance to save as the lead deal, with today’s offer matching our previous mention from earlier this fall. While not as capable as the Pro model above, the Stick version of NVIDIA Shield packs much of the same Android TV features with 4K HDR playback, too.

Alongside Google Assistant and Chromecast integration, you’ll be able to enjoy a variety of the popular streaming services. Plus, a bundled voice remote lets you easily search content and even has a built-in locator to ensure it never gets lost. Check out our hands-on review for all of the details.

NVIDIA Shield Android TV Pro features:

NVIDIA Shield TV Pro is the ultimate streaming media player for the modern living room—packed with features to make even the most demanding users proud. Level up to SHIELD TV Pro for more storage space, two USB 3.0 ports for expandability, Plex Media Server, SmartThings hub-ready, AAA Android gaming, Twitch broadcasting, and 3 GB RAM. SHIELD’s versatility and speed set it apart. It’s a streamer, game console, DVR, media server, and smart home hub with voice assistants.

