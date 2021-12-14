Apple launches $10 Spider-Man movie sale alongside $1 HD rental and more

It’s the start of yet another week and to kick things off, Apple is launching its latest movie sale courtesy of iTunes. This time around, you’ll notably find a selection of Spider-Man films on sale just ahead of the new release hitting theaters on Friday. That’s alongside a collection of other flicks marked down to $10 or less and the latest $1 HD rental that’ll be available throughout the week. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Save on Spider-Man flicks and more at $10 or less

Headlining all of the discounts this week, Apple’s Spidey-Sense must be tingling because we’re seeing a collection of Spider-Man movies marked down to $10 each. Ranging from the web-slinger who started it all back in 2002 up to animated, visually-vibrant takes on the friendly neighborhood superhero, you’ll find all of the Spider-Man movies discounted from the usual $15 to $20 price tags. Everything is included in the sale, if you’re looking to catch up ahead of No Way Home dropping on Friday, here’s your ticket.

If you aren’t all to interested in catching up on what Peter Parker or the rest of the spider heroes have been up to, Apple is also discounting a series of other movies to $10 or less, too. While there are some MCU inclusions, the sale also includes favorites like Frozen, Kingsman, and more.

And to close out all of the discounts today, there’s also this week’s $1 HD rental of No Man of God. You’d normally pay $5 or more at competing services to rent this flick, and today’s offer is the best we’ve tracked on the recently-released action and adventure flick starring Elijah Wood, Luke Kirby, Aleksa Palladino, and Robert Patrick.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!