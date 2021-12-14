Holiday blender deals up to $70 off: Ninja Personal $40, Magic Bullet $15, Vitamix, more

We are now tracking some fantastic deals on blenders starting from just $15 with some hangover Black Friday offers and some that are now even lower. Walmart is now offering the Ninja Nutri-Blender BN300 600-Watt Personal Blender for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is $20 off the going rate, the lowest price we can find on this and similar models, as well as being well under the Daily Steals listing at $89. Amazon carries a 900-watt variant that ships for $70, just for comparison’s sake. This model “crushes ice and pulverizes tough ingredients” for simple smoothies, light meal preparations, and more. The stainless steel blades are joined by the included 20-ounce Ninja To-Go Cup with a screw-on spout lid so you can whip up your protein shake and drink it out of the same vessel with minimal clean up needed. Rated 4+ stars at Walmart. More details below.

More holiday blender deals:

And remember, the holiday Vitamix sale that started just ahead of Black Friday is still alive and well. It’s top-notch, professional-grade options carry lengthy warranties and are seeing deep price drops with up to $125 in savings for some of the best prices of the year.

More on the Ninja Nutri-Blender 600-Watt Personal Blender:

The Ninja Nutri-Blender is a powerful personal drink maker that crushes ice and pulverizes tough ingredients for smoothies, shakes, and extractions you can take on the go. It’s the perfect tool for making healthy recipes in the kitchen. The intuitive 600-watt push-to-blend motor base powers through everything inside the cup to give you the best of Ninja blending.

