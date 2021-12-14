Cuisinart’s popular Convection Oven Airfryer hits 2021 Amazon low at $130 ($100 off), more

Amazon is now offering the Cuisinart TOA-60 Convection Toaster Oven Airfryer for $129.99 shipped after the on-page coupon is clipped. Regularly $230, and currently fetching as much at Target with a $100 gift card attached, today’s deal is a new 2021 low, approaching the price of the best refurbished listings we have tracked most recently, and the lowest total we can find. This 1800-watt countertop cooking is a great secondary option when cooking holidays meals as well as a far quicker solution for easy lunches and the like. It boasts seven cooking modes (air fry, convection bake, convection broil, bake, broil, warm, and toast) with enough space for a 12-inch pizza or 3-pounds of chicken wings. Rated 4+ stars from over 5,000 Target customers. Additional countertop cooker deals below from $54

More holiday air fryers and cooker deals:

Just be sure to swing by our ongoing holiday Instant Pot roundup for additional deals from the brand. You’ll find Walmart’s doorbuster multi-cooker offer still live at just $59 on the 8-quart Instant Pot alongside some others and everything else in our home goods deal hub

More on the Cuisinart TOA-60 Toaster Oven Airfryer:

  • 1800-Watts with 7 functions: air fry, convection bake, convection broil, bake, broil, Warm, toast
  • 0. 6 cubic foot non-stick interior with oven light. Dimensions (L x W x H): 15. 50 x 16. 00 x 14. 00 inches
  • Capacity: toast 6 slices of bread, air fry 3lbs of chicken wings, bake a 12-inch pizza or roast a 4 pound chicken
  • Adjustable thermostat with 60-minute timer/auto shutoff, toast shade selector-timer.UC Cubic Feet: 3.249 lb

