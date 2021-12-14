ElevationLab launches 20% off flash sale with rare deals on AirTag covers, iPhone docks, more

Through the end of today, ElevationLab has launched a new flash sale that’s discounting a selection of its entire collection of first-party accessories. Shipping is free across the board. Taking 20% off your purchase, you’ll need to spend $50 and then apply code FROSTY at checkout to lock-in the savings. Ranging from its classic and oh so popular Archor headphone mount to all-new releases for your iPhone and more, this sale is packed with plenty of stocking stuffers for rounding out your holiday gift list. All of our top picks are down below the fold.

ElevationLab flash sale highlights:

ElevationDock 5: $40

Anchor Side: $14

Anchor Headphone Mount: $12

CordDock V2 for iPhone: $30

AirTag TagVault Keychain: $13

AirTag TagVault Pet Collar: $20

MagBase: $13

Over on the Anker side of companion Apple accessories, this morning saw a notable collection of the brand’s just-released MagGo products go on sale. Delivering new all-time lows, you’ll find everything from versatile MagSafe charging stations to power banks and more from $12.

ElevationLab CordDock V2 features:

A hybrid charger that combines the flexibility of a cord, the speed of a wired connection, and the benefits of a dock – in ultra-compact form. Pull up to undock one-handed like normal. Or rotate forward to take the cord with you! Tiny footprint (it’s the smallest dock for iPhone to our knowledge) so it takes up minimal space.

