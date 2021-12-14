Anker’s new MagGo MagSafe charger lineup falls to Amazon lows from $12 at up to 36% off

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Anker’s official Amazon storefront is taking up to 36% off a selection of its latest charging accessories. Ranging from new MagGo releases to USB-C GaN adapters and more, shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Leading the way, Anker’s new MagGo 5000mAh MagSafe Power Bank is on sale for $44.99. As the very first discount we’ve seen, today’s offer amounts to 25% in savings from the usual $60 price and is a new all-time low.

Delivering MagSafe compatiblity with the latest iPhone 13 and iPhone 12, you’re looking at a portable power bank that can magnetically snap onto the back of your device. It packs an internal 5,000mAh battery and can be refueled via USB-C, plus has the novel inclusion of a fold out stand. You can learn all about it in our Tested with 9to5Toys review, then head below for more.

Another one of our top picks falls to the just-released Anker MagGo 2-in-1 Charging Station on sale for $59.99. Down from $80, this is marking only the second notable discount at 25% off and $4 below our previous Black Friday mention to deliver a new all-time low.

Arriving in one of four different colors, the new Anker MagGo charging station arrives with a 2-in-1 design that can refuel your iPhone 12 or 13 with a 7.5W MagSafe pad. Its unique folding design can be tilted up to reveal a secondary 5W pad for AirPods and other earbuds, too. Dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys review for a closer look.

Other notable Anker Gold Box deals:

Anker MagGo MagSafe Power Bank features:

Features a versatile built-in foldable kickstand that keeps your iPhone 13/12 upright for a comfortable viewing angle. The super-strong magnet snaps magnetically into place to ensure perfect alignment and an efficient charge. The sleek and slim design is only 0.5 inch (12.8 mm) thin, so you can single-handedly take calls, selfies, and more. Anker’s new Mini Cell technology reduces the size of the overall battery without compromising power and charging efficiency.

