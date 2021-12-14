Score this 3-piece cast iron C-clamp set at $10 Prime shipped (1-year low, 29% off)

-
AmazonToolsHi-Spec
29% off $10

Hi-Spec Products, Inc. (98% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its 3-piece C-Clamp Set for $9.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. For comparison, you would usually spend closer to $14, leaving you with 29% in savings and allowing you to cash in on the lowest offer we have tracked in over a year. It doesn’t matter if you are constantly in your workshop or only tackle projects here and there, adding a few C clamps to your repertoire is a purchase you’re highly unlikely to regret. This affordable kit includes 1-, 2-, and 3-inch sizes, allowing you to more easily get a grip on a wide variety projects. Each clamp is forged from cast iron and has a gloss finish to prevent corrosion, scratching, and more.

While you’re at it, why not also grab two of EVEREADY’s Energi LED Tactical Flashlights? You’ll only need to spend $6, which is largely covered by today’s savings. Each one of these is able to cast 270 lumens of light, making it much easier to carry out a project that is poorly lit.

And if you would also like to add a capable multi-tool to your pocket, be sure to check out this list of Amazon-branded solutions that are priced as low as $9. Leading the pack is its 10-in-1 Electrician multi-tool at under $11. For even more DIY-friendly deals, take a moment to peruse our dedicated tools guide.

Hi-Spec 3-piece C-Clamp Set features:

  • A simple, yet highly effective design that has stood the test of time, this set of small mini-sized C clamps are the must have tool for assistance with gluing, nailing, welding, cutting, bending and much more. An essential set of three sizes(1″, 2″ & 3″) for a wide range of uses and DIY applications 
  • The perfect accessory for a range of projects in and around the house and small to larger sized projects, these are the must have tool for hobbying, crafting, painting, sculpting, masonry, metalwork and even photography! Don’t be without this useful little set!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Tools

Hi-Spec

About the Author

What cords? This 125-inch cable cover kit banishes them...
Logitech Ergo M575 trackball mouse delivers Bluetooth a...
Spigen’s Tough and Rugged Armor AirPods 3 cases start...
Amazon holiday Crayola event from $1.50: Bulk crayons, ...
Holiday snacks will last longer with these airtight foo...
MSI’s latest PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD offers 7GB/s trans...
Eve Cam delivers HomeKit Secure Video support at $120 (...
Spigen Classic Shuffle Case for AirPods 3 arrives and i...
Show More Comments