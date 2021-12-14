Nordstrom Rack Nike Flash Sale offers deals from $30: Shoes, apparel, more

The Nordstrom Rack Nike Flash Sale offers deals from just $30. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can score deals on apparel, accessories, shoes, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $80 or more. A standout from this sale is the Tapered Jogger Pants for men that are currently marked down to $40, which is $15 off the original rate. These joggers are lightweight and perfect for training, running, and lounging alike. They can be worn throughout any season and they’re available in four color options. Plus, the interior features a brushed fleece to help keep you warm in cooler weather. Find even more deals from the Nordstrom Rack Nike Flash Sale or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Sperry Last Minute Gift Sale that’s offering an extra 40% off sale items and free delivery.

