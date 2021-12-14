Sperry’s Last Minute Gifts Sale offers extra 40% off clearance + free shipping: Boots, more

Still looking for a perfect gift idea? Sperry is offering an extra 40% off all sale items when you apply promo code LASTMIN at checkout. Inside this sale you can find deals on boots, boat shoes, sneakers, slippers, and more. As always, customers receive free delivery on all orders. One of our top picks from this sale is the Avenue Embossed Duck Boots for men. They’re currently marked down to $66 and originally sold for $110. This is a perfect option for fall and winter weather due to its waterproof exterior. They’re also insulated to help keep you warm and have a rigid outsole that promotes all day traction. You can find this style in three versatile color options and they’re rated 4.3/5 stars from Sperry customers. Find even more deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!