Rare Amazon deals hit the Disney Vault collectibles from $24: Mickey, Winnie, and more

As part of its holiday deals, Amazon is now offering some rare deals on Disney Treasures collectibles. You’ll find a host of solid price drops on these ultra-collectible Vaults plushies including the Limited Edition Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse at $47.99 shipped, alongside a host of other characters. Regularly $60, we have only ever seen this official Disney Amazon exclusive set on sale three times, and this is the second-best price we have ever tracked that comes within a few bucks of the all-time low. If you have some Disney fans on your list, don’t miss these rare discounts. All wrapped up in a commemorative box, the classic Mickey and Minnie (straight from 1928’s “landmark cartoon short Steamboat Willie”) is one of 12 in the set, each of which carrying a certificate of authenticity and stand 15-inches tall with embroidered details made of “soft fabric.” Head below for even more.

Starting from $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25, you’ll find a host of other characters in the aforementioned Vault collection on sale right now from Chip and Dale to Donald Duck, Pluto, Winnie the Pooh, Goofy, and Pinocchio, among others — many of which are at a new Amazon all-time lows or closer to it. There are also some collectible puzzle sets for $19.99 Prime shipped and you can browse through the lot of it on this landing page.

While we are talking Disney, Pottery Barn just teamed up with the Magic Kingdom ahead of Black Friday this year to launch its own set of exclusive Mickey Mouse home goods including everything from dinnerware and festive bedding that makes for a wonderful gift and more. Get more details on the collection in our launch coverage right here.

More on Disney Treasures From the Vault:

Second commemorative plush in the 2021 Treasures From the Vault Plush collection. Each month a new limited edition commemorative plush is being revealed, exclusively on Amazon. Collect all twelve. Each Limited Edition Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Plush includes a Certificate of Authenticity within the box. D23 members will have early access to the line of limited edition Disney plushes presented by Amazon. Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse have been eternal sweethearts since they made their cinematic debut together in the landmark cartoon short “Steamboat Willie” (1928).

