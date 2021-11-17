Pottery Barn x Mickey Mouse holiday collection debuts festive bedding, dinnerware, more

Pottery Barn is collaborating with Mickey Mouse for an exclusive collection for Disney fans. There are 40 items in this collection with an array of items with a holiday touch. Inside you will find small furniture, bedding, holiday items, tablewear, robes, and more. Plus, pricing starts at just $15, which is great for budget-friendly gifting. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks from this collection.

Pottery Barn x Mickey Mouse holiday items

Serve your guests an appetizer or make a charcuterie spread with the Disney Mickey Mouse Wood Cheese Board. The black finish pairs with any dinnerware and would make a really nice gift for any Mickey Mouse fan. This board is priced at $69 and will be used for years to come.

Dress up your holiday table with the Disney Mickey Mouse Holiday Cotton Tablecloth that’s priced at $129. The tablecloth is a white woven cotton material and is decorated with Mickey, Minnie, Pluto, and Goofy skiing and exchanging gifts. The holiday print is very festive and pairs perfectly with all of the Pottery Barn x Mickey Mouse dinnerware in the collection. It’s machine washable.

Cozy items for holiday gifting

Decorate your bed with the new Disney Mickey Mouse Cotton Comforter and Shams. The comforter features a black and white pattern that will pair with any room coloring. This style is available in twin, queen, and king sizing and is machine washable.

Another notable item from this collection that would make a fantastic gift is the Disney Mickey Mouse Ears Robe. This robe comes in four different sizes and is unisex. The sherpa material is quick-drying, water absorbent, and warm. The hood features the classic Mickey Mouse ears and the black and white design is timeless. This style is machine washable and is priced at $99. Also, you will want to add the matching Mickey Mouse Embroidered Slippers that are priced at just $40 and feature the same sherpa material.

Finally, you will want to check out the Birkenstock Holiday Gift Guide that offers classic sandals, slippers, and more from just $18.

