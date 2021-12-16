Huge price drop hits Alesis’ 61-Key Digital Piano bundle with bench, more at $49 (Reg. $109)

Walmart is now offering the Alesis Talent 61-Key Portable Keyboard for $49 shipped. This is a giant 55% price drop, one of the lowest we have tracked, and a great family/beginner piano option for holiday gifts. Very similar models are currently fetching $127.50 over at Amazon. You’re looking at 61 piano-style keys, built-in speakers (plus a 1/8-inch headphone jack), and 300 different tones to choose from (“pianos, strings, brass, woodwinds, percussion, mallets, guitars, synths, even sound effects”). That’s on top of 40 built-in demo songs, two months of free live video lessons, an “easy-to-assemble” stand, a bench with adjustable height settings, included headphones, a power adapter, and a microphone for singing along while you’re jamming. Rated 4+ stars at Walmart. More details below.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find anything from a reputable brand in even mildly the same category as today’s lead deal for less. A quick browse through Amazon’s under $48 section will highlight as much. But there are some great MIDI controller keyboards that will link up with GarageBand and just about any other DAW that are still on sale below, just be sure to browse through our 2021 edition of the best models out there while you’re at it.

More on the Alesis Talent 61 keyboard:

The Alesis Talent 61 keyboard has 61 piano-style keys, built-in speakers, and 300 built-in sounds covering a wide variety of instruments – pianos, strings, brass, woodwinds, percussion, mallets, guitars, synths, even sound effects! You can layer multiple sounds together in “Dual” mode, or split two sounds across the keyboard in “Split” mode. The Talent 61 also has 40 built-in demo songs and 300 built-in accompaniment rhythms that enable you to instantly create songs in a wide variety of genres. You can even record your own songs using the “Record” mode!

