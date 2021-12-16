Amazon will ship you a 3rd Gen. Echo Dot for $1 when you subscribe to Music Unlimited for $8

Amazon is now offering one of its most popular holiday promotions just ahead of Christmas, discounting its third generation Echo Dot to $0.99 when you sign up for an $8 Music Unlimited Subscription. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’ll need this to be your first Echo device in order to lock-in the promotion. Down from the $49 total you’d pay for this package, with today’s offer matching the all-time low set just once before this year back in May.

Amazon’s previous-generation Echo Dot makes for quite the compelling smart speaker at just $1, delivering Alexa alongside a collection of other features like smart home control, Apple Music, and more. Plus with Music Unlimited, you’ll be able to use Alexa to play your favorite tracks, too.

At just $9 total, there’s really no beating the lead deal. It’s one of those offers that seems too good to be true with such rock-bottom pricing. The only real downside is that the promotion is for first-time Amazon Echo owners. But if you’re looking for other ways to save, the rest of Amazon’s Echo lineup is still on sale for the holidays.

Over in our smart home guide, you’ll find plenty of other discounts for upgrading your Alexa setup. While you’re not going to find anything for just $1, but there are plenty of smart lights and other accessories up for the taking at some of the lowest prices of the holiday season.

Terms and Conditions:

This is a limited time offer of 1 month of Amazon Music Unlimited Individual Plan for $9.99 ($7.99 for Prime members only) and an Echo dot for $0.99, total price of $10.98 ($8.98 for Prime members only). Items must be purchased on a single order. Only first time device owners of an Amazon Echo device are eligible for this promotion. Current Echo device customers and Amazon Music subscribers are not eligible. After the 1-month promotional term, your Amazon Music Subscription will automatically continue at the monthly price of $9.99 ($7.99 for Prime members) plus applicable taxes until you cancel. Offer good while supplies last. Use of Echo Dot is subject to the Alexa and Alexa Device Terms of Use. If you return your Echo product related to this offer, your refund will equal the amount you paid for the product, subject to applicable refund policies.

