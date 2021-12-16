ASUS unleashes portable 15.6-inch anti-glare monitor with USB-C, automatic rotation, more

Having a second display can be a real timesaver when referencing data or for keeping a few apps visible and easily accessible at all times. Since lugging around a traditional monitor is less than ideal, the new ASUS ZenScreen is here to bolster mobile productivity. It provides a 15.6-inch anti-glare display that is powered using a single USB-C cable. It even supports automatic rotation when plugged into a Windows PC. Other notable features include being flicker-free and having reduced levels of blue light. Continue reading to learn more.

Latest ASUS ZenScreen gets an upgraded 1080p resolution

The latest portable display from ASUS has arrived, and it’s less than half of an inch thick. Width and height work out to roughly 8.9 and 14.18 inches, respectively, and the weight is locked at just over 1.7 pounds, which is around half to two-thirds of the mass generally seen in a 13-inch ultrabook like the latest MacBook Air.

With a 1080p resolution, this will be a noticeable step up from the previous-generation ASUS ZenScreen that offered a measly 1366 by 768 resolution despite offering the same amount of screen real estate. In addition to a USB-C port, the latest ZenScreen wields an embedded tripod socket and comes with a foldable sleeve for easily placing it in an upright position.

Pricing and availability

The new ASUS ZenScreen Portable Monitor is already listed at Amazon, but bear in mind that it is temporarily out of stock. Pricing clocks in at $189, which is on par with much of the competition and even manages to undercut some well-known brands. The official landing page over at ASUS shows it as out of stock but allows interested parties to sign up for in-stock notifications.

9to5Toys’ Take

While macOS and Windows operating systems attempt to mitigate the need for more physical displays with Spaces and Virtual Desktops, having another physical screen always up and running is preferred by many. Sidecar is Apple’s solution, which allows an iPad to be used as a second screen once it has been paired with a compatible Mac.

With a 15.6-inch display, not only is the new ASUS ZenScreen larger than any iPad currently on the market, it works in both portrait and landscape orientations, giving it a leg up on Sidecar. That being said, ZenScreen should only be a go-to option for folks running a Windows PC, since Apple does not currently support DisplayPort Alt mode on its Mac lineup.

