Foot Locker takes 25% off orders of $99: Nike, adidas, Under Armour, more

The Foot Locker Celebrate Sale offers 25% off orders of $99 or more when you apply promo code GIFT at checkout. During this sale you can score deals on Nike, adidas, New Balance, ASICS, Under Armour, Reebok, and many more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. A highlight from this sale is the men’s Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 Running Shoes that are marked down to $90 and originally sold for $120. These running shoes were made to push your workouts further with a curved design and highly-cushioned insole. They’re also lightweight, breathable, and have a sock-like fit for a natural stride. This style is available in eight color options and rated 4.5/5 stars from Foot Locker customers. Find even more deals by heading below the jump.

Our top picks for men include:

