Insignia’s family-sized air fryer oven just dropped to $60 in time for the holidays (Reg. $130), more

The official Best Buy eBay store is offering the 10-quart Insignia Digital Air Fryer Oven for $59.99 shipped. Regularly up to $130, this is $70 off the going rate, matching our previous mention from October, and the lowest price we can find. This family-sized cooker provides 10-quarts of air fryer space that also comes with the ability to handle rotisserie jobs, preheating, and dehydration. Alongside a host of presets for popular meal options, like pizza and shrimp, you’ll find the adjustable temperature range for custom cooks, a built-in timer, and included dishwasher-safe accessories (two cooking racks, a drip tray, and the rotisserie rig). Rated 4+ stars from over 1,600 Best Buy customers. More details and countertop cooker deals below from $54.

When you’re feeding your family, healthy cooking is a must. But you know that if the food doesn’t taste good, no one will want to eat it. The Insignia NS-AFO6DBK1 10 Qt. Digital Air Fryer Oven is a healthier alternative to deep fried foods, letting you enjoy the foods you love with no added oil. This fryer gives you 10 smart programs to choose from, letting you roast, bake, defrost, toast or fry your food however you like. A massive 10 qt. capacity lets you cook food for the whole family.

