Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 sees $400 pre-paid discount to $600 with free Galaxy Buds 2

Boost Mobile is now offering a pre-paid Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G for $599.99 shipped with a bundled pair of Galaxy Buds 2. Normally fetching $1,000, today’s offer amounts to $400 in savings with the added $150 value of the new earbuds thrown in, too. This is marking the best value we’ve seen, as well. No trade-in is required, and the handset can be fully unlocked after a year on the pre-paid service. Though if you’d like to skip all of that, Amazon has an unlocked model at $925 right now.

Arriving as the latest iteration in Samsung’s lineup of folding smartphones, its new Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G sports a horizontal hinge that lets you unfurl the 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz screen like an old school flip phone. Its Snapdragon 888 powers the experience and is supplemented by 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. On the outside, there’s a secondary 1.1-inch AMOLED that sits beside the dual 12MP camera sensors to complete the package. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

If you’re looking to protect your new handset and its novel folding design, using a portion of your savings on Spigen’s Tough Armor case at $40 is a pretty smart idea. The two-piece construction uses a foam padding and TPU hybird design for some added protection to help defend against knocks and drops.

On the more affordable side of Android hardware, yesterday we saw the new Moto G Stylus 5G go on sale for only the second time. Delivering a 6.8-inch display outfitted with stylus support, this unlocked smartphone is now down to a new low of $370. Then go check out all of these app and game deals to load up your new handset in our latest roundup right here.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G features:

Set the trend your way with Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G. A foldable display and informative cover screen put the old school flip phone to shame. With Flex Mode functionality, you can take hands-free selfies, group pics and videos with the sound of your voice. Its premium craftsmanship comes in a compact form with an Armor Aluminum frame — Samsung’s strongest aluminum yet — and water-resistant rating.

