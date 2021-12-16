Renpho smart Apple Health BMI scales start from $18 with holiday shipping (Up to 30% off)

Today only, as part of its Epic Deals of the Day, Renpho (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering up to 30% off its smart body fat scales. You can score the Renpho ES-C Body Fat BMI Scale for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly closer to $28, this is nearly 30% off the going rate, matching the previous deal price, and the lowest we can find. This one integrates with Samsung Health, Apple Health, Google Fit, and the Fitbit app while tracking 13 body metrics including body weight, BMI, body fat, water percentage, skeletal muscle, fat-free body weight, muscle mass, bone mass, protein, BMR, and more. It works via Bluetooth, features a tempered glass top, and supports multiple users with the Renpho companion app. More deals and details below.

Be sure to browse through he rest of today’s Renpho Body Fat scale sale at Amazon for even more affordable models starting from $18 Prime shipped. While the less expensive models aren’t quite as robust, they will still work alongside the popular health platforms mentioned above and provide a similar set of tracking metrics to support your 2022 health regimen.

But if you’re looking to take your health and fitness tech next level, we are still tracking Apple’s latest Series 7 wearables starting from $349 shipped at Amazon with shipping before Christmas. There’s are several models and starter colorways on tap here at some of the best prices yet, so don’t hesitate if you’re interested as the shipping times might slip beyond the big day at any time now.

More on the Renpho Body Fat Scales:

Renpho smart app works in connection with fitness apps. Easy setup app works with Fitbit App, Google Fit. Renpho already has millions of happy global users.

13 essential body measurements. Body weight shows on the scale, other body composition data including weight, BMI, body fat percentage stored in the app.

User-friendly app. Download Renpho app at App Store or Google Play, also works with Apple Watch (Except for Apple Watch Series 1). Renpho App works with Bluetooth 4.0 And above.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!