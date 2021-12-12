Apple Watch Series 7 fall to new all-time lows of $49 off starting from $350 for the holidays

Amazon is currently offering the best prices we’ve seen to date on the all-new Apple Watch Series 7 lineup. Right now, the 45mm GPS model is down to $379.99 shipped. Normally fetching $429, you’re looking at $49 in savings while beating our previous mention by $60 to mark a new all-time low. Additional models are also on sale starting at $350, as well.

If the other discounts we’ve seen throughout the rest of the holiday shopping season weren’t enough to catch your eye, today’s sale certainly should. As the latest fitness tracker to join the lineup, Apple Watch Series 7 arrives with some notable improvements over its predecessors. Headlined by the noticeably larger screen, there’s now added IP6X dust-resistance to pair with the usual fitness tracking features. There’s also a new fast charging mode, which can deliver enough charge to wear overnight in just 8 minutes. Here’s how it compares to the previous generation models, then head below for more.

Head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for plenty of options from $5 for some additional ways to stylize your new wearable. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea. Get a closer look at our curated list for all of the best bands for notable offerings from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

If you’re looking to put another one of Apple’s all-new releases under the tree, we’re tracking the best price yet on AirPods 3. Dropping from the usual $179 price tag, this ongoing price cut delivers an all-time low at $140.

Apple Watch Series 7 features:

  • Always-on Retina display has nearly 20% more screen area than Series 6, making everything easier to see and use
  • The most crack-resistant front crystal yet on an Apple Watch, IP6X dust resistance, and swimproof design
  • Measure your blood oxygen with a powerful sensor and app
  • Take an ECG anytime, anywhere
  • Get high and low heart rate, and irregular heart rhythm notifications

