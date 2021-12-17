Amazon just undercut Cyber Monday pricing on its Wag and Kitzy pet food/treats from $3.50

As part of its ongoing holiday pet deals, Amazon is now offering 40% or more off a wide range of its in-house Wag and Kitzy pet food, treats, and more starting from just $3.50. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is great time to ensure you’re stocked up for the holidays and well into the new year with prices now matching or beating what we saw in the Cyber Monday sale. You’ll want to watch out for on-page 40% coupons on some products as well as opting for Subscribe & Save on the listings to redeem the lowest possible prices. Just remember to cancel the sub after your order ships to avoid monthly deliveries. Head below for more some top picks.

Amazon holiday dog/cat food and treats sale:

You’ll want to check out the rest of Amazon’s holiday pet food deals right here ranging from beds, and waste bags to adorable holiday sweaters, and much more. Then dive into our our 2021 feature on Amazon’s in-house dog food featured in this post to learn how you can save cash all year round as well as on the nutritional data and more.

More on the Wag Chicken Training Treats:

Small treats for bite-sized rewards during training

American chicken is the #1 ingredient

No added corn, soy or wheat; No added colors or artificial flavors

Soft, chewy texture with wag-worthy chicken flavor

Made in the USA with the finest ingredients from around the world

1-pound bag of dog treats in a resealable pouch

