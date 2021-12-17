Best Buy heads into the weekend with new last-minute 72-hour holiday flash sale

In case you missed any of the retailer’s other sales throughout the holiday season, Best Buy is making sure there aren’t any excuses for locking in the perfect gift for everyone on your list. Rolling out a new 72-hour weekend flash sale, you’ll find a collection of discounts brought back from earlier on in the holiday season including everything from the latest Apple releases to Chromebooks, smart home gear, and more. Shipping is free across the board and Amazon is matching some of the offers, too.

Headlining all of the discounts, both Amazon and Best Buy are offering the all-new Bose QuietComfort 45 ANC Headphones for $279 in two styles. Normally fetching $329, you’re looking at a $50 discount in order to mark only the second discount to date while matching the all-time low.

These over-ear headphones from Bose arrive as the brand’s latest flagship offering yet with a series of notable specs to match. First up, there’s enhanced active noise cancellation which pairs with an Apple-style transparency mode as well as Active EQ for balanced listening. You can also rely on 24 hours of playback before needing to recharge the QuietComfort 45 ANC, and plugging in a USB-C cable for just 15 minutes will net you 3 hours of usage in a pinch.

Then be sure to shop the rest of the discounts from Best Buy today for even more ways to get in on the Apple savings event. Not to mention, all of the price cuts in our Apple guide this week, too.

More on the Bose QuietComfort 45 ANC Headphones:

The perfect balance of quiet, comfort, and sound. Bose uses tiny mics to measure, compare, and react to outside noise, cancelling it with opposite signals. The TriPort acoustic architecture offers depth and fullness. Volume-optimized Active EQ maintains balanced performance at any volume, so bass stays consistent when turned down and the music remains clear when turned up. Choose Quiet Mode for full noise cancelling, or Aware Mode to bring the outside into the around ear headphones and hear your environment and your music at the same time.

