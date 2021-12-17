Breville’s attractive Duo Pro Espresso Machine now $90 off the going rate + more from $97

Amazon is now offering the Breville Duo Temp Pro Espresso Machine for $359.95 with free shipping in time for Christmas. Regularly $450, this is $90 off the going rate, within $20 of the 2021 low one-day Black Friday price, and the best we can find. This model currently sells for a bloated $585 at Walmart. Featuring a 1600W thermocoil–integrated stainless steel water path and an automatically purged heating system, this machine makes having delicious espresso drinks at home a breeze. A steam frother wand is built-in so you can practice your latte art and it ships with a range of accessories including a razor dose trimming tool, 1- and 2-cup filter baskets, the ever-important stainless steel milk jug, and more. The Breville Barista machines are some of the best and most attractive in the weight class, carrying 4+ star ratings from thousands at Best Buy. Head below for more espresso machine deals.

More espresso machine deals:

Prefer to go with a more traditional brewer? We are tracking a rare price drop on Ninja’s Specialty Brewer with a built-in milk frother at the best price of the season starting from $90, or $80 off the going rate. Not to mention an ongoing Black Friday deal on the Chefman InstaCoffee Max for $40 (ground beans and K-Cups with this model right out of the box).

More on the Breville Duo Temp Pro Espresso Machine:

The Breville Duo Temp Pro lets you create third wave specialty coffee at home; This espresso machine ensures balanced flavors from even extraction using low pressure pre-fusion, managing sweetness, acidity and bitterness for the perfect cup every time

PRECISE ESPRESSO EXTRACTION: Low pressure pre-infusion helps ensure all the flavors are drawn out evenly during the extraction for a balanced tasting cup

WATER TEMPERATURE: The 1600W Thermocoil–Integrated stainless steel water path accurately controls water temperature

