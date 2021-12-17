Ninja’s Specialty Brewer with built-in milk frother hits best price of the season at $90 (Reg. $170)

After seeing some particularly notable deals on its Dual-Zone Air Fryer units this morning, Kohl’s is now offering the Ninja Specialty Coffee Maker with Glass Carafe for $89.99 shipped using code GET40 at checkout. Regularly $170 at Best Buy where it is on sale for $140, this model is selling for $162 and up at Amazon right now with today’s deal being the lowest price we can find. This is also $12 below the early Black Friday deal we tracked as well. This versatile machine can brew in four styles (Classic, Rich, Over Ice, or Specialty Brew) with a fold-away milk frother for delicious at-home lattes and cappuccino with no pods required. Multiple brew sizes with plenty of space for travel mugs and a removable 40-ounce water reservoir round out the feature list here. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,100 Kohl’s customers. More details below. 

If the conversation-worthy design and specialty brewing methods aren’t of interest, you can stay in the Ninja ecosystem with the CE251 Programmable Brewer for even less at $80 shipped. This one can fetch as much as $100 and makes for a great option for folks looking for a more traditional brewing setup with an included 12-cup carafe for the whole family. Otherwise, score a Chefman InstaCoffee Max for $40 and call it a day. 

Then head right over to our home goods guide for holiday deals on air fryers, all-in-one countertop cookers, Vitamix blenders, OneBlade shavers, and much more including some particularly deep deals on Amazon’s Wag dog food and treats

More on the Ninja Specialty Coffee Maker:

  • Combine super-rich coffee concentrates with hot or cold frothed milk to create delicious coffeehouse-style drinks or enjoy flavorful iced coffee that never tastes watered down
  • Brew anything from a single cup to a half carafe or a full carafe using your favorite grounds, no pods required
  • SCA Certified Home Brewer
  • BPA free
  • Removable water reservoir, Ninja Smart Scoop, Gold-tone permanent filter, 50 oz. (10-cup) glass carafe, fold-away frother & recipe inspiration guide

