Microsoft’s wireless Sculpt Ergonomic Keyboard ships with a 10-key keypad at $54

Amazon is offering the Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Keyboard for Business with 10-key Keypad for at $53.99 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $60 or more, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If your hands and wrists are tired after a long day’s work, then it’s time to consider switching to a more ergonomic keyboard. A split design like today’s deal can help keep your wrists and forearms in a natural, relaxed position. On top of that, you’ll get a separate number pad that lets you have a 10-key when needed, and tuck it away when you’re not using it. Head below for more.

If you’re not a fan of wireless keyboards because of having to change batteries, or just want to save a few bucks, then we recommend opting for the wired Microsoft Ergonomic Keyboard. Sure, you don’t get a separate 10-key keypad that can be placed anywhere, but the full-sized keyboard offered here does deliver a more neutral wrist position without having to break the bank. It comes in at $50 on Amazon and allows you to easily upgrade your desk on a slightly tighter budget.

Don’t forget to check out the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio while it’s on sale for $300 off. Delivering a unique floating hinge display and a 120Hz screen, this laptop is ready to give your desk an upgrade in more ways than one. You’ll also find ample power thanks to its i5 processor and 16GB of RAM.

More on the Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Keyboard:

Split keyset design helps to position wrists and forearms in a natural, relaxed position

Cushioned palm rest provides support and promotes a neutral wrist position

Domed keyboard design positions wrists at a natural, relaxed angle

