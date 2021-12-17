Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio with floating hinge 120Hz display falls to new low at $300 off

Update: Amazon has now dropped the price further, arriving at $1,299.99 and a new all-time low of $300 off.

Amazon is now offering the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio i5/16GB/256GB for $1,399.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $1,600, today’s offer marks only the third notable discount we’ve seen since launching earlier this fall with $200 in savings attached and new all-time low status achieved. This is also $50 under the Black Friday discount, too. Arriving with quite the unique form-factor, Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio delivers a professional-grade workstation in a portable design. Centered around a folding 14.4-inch 120Hz PixelSense Touchscreen, you’ll also find a pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports and an AI-backed 1080p camera. Our launch coverage offers additional details, too. Head below for more.

Also on sale, Amazon offers the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 at $999.99. Normally fetching $1,100, you can make out for less than the flagship model above by going with this i5 machine with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. Launched right alongside the Laptop Studio, the new Surface Pro 8 arrives with a 13-inch touchscreen display, much of the same Windows 11 support, and integration with the new Slim Pen 2. You’ll just have to pair the device with one of Microsoft’s Surface Pro Signature Keyboard for the full workstation experience.

Those in the market for a macOS machine can save on two of the latest Apple M1 machines. Right now, we’re tracking a $199 discount on the Apple Silicon-equipped MacBook Pro at within $1 of the Black Friday price. That’s alongside the M1 MacBook Air, which is dropping to one of the best prices of the holiday season at $150 off.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio features:

Incredibly powerful, infinitely flexible. Set your imagination free on the most powerful Surface Laptop, designed to light up the best of Windows 11. Boundary-pushing design lets you flex your creative muscle on the sleek 14.4“ touchscreen, making seamless transitions from laptop to entertainment-ready stage to portable creative canvas, complete with built-in storage and charging for Surface Slim Pen 2 under the keyboard.

