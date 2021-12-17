Wrap up the best prices of the year on Philips OneBlade shavers from $28 via Amazon

We are now tracking some solid price drops on the popular OneBlade shavers and trimmers via Amazon, some of which are now undercutting the best Black Friday pricing. The base model Philips Norelco OneBlade Hybrid Electric Trimmer and Shaver is now down at $28.99 shipped with “arrival before Christmas.” Regularly around $35 for most of 2021, this is $1 under the Black Friday listing and returning to the new all-time low from about a week ago. It includes three length combs and can run for up to 45 minutes on a single charge alongside the wet/dry design. It also has a dual-sided blade for getting that perfect lineup and other detail work. Rated 4+ stars from over 900 Walmart customers. Head below for more oneBlade holidays deals.

Philips OneBlade shaver deals:

If you’re not a fan of the OneBlade options, there are still some other Philips options carrying Black Friday price drops worth taking a look at:

Once your personal care routine (or gift) is in order, upgrade the wardrobe for upcoming get-togethers. Nordstrom Rack is now taking up to 60% off best-selling Cole Haan styles from $45and you’ll find a near-endless string of price drops on just about all of the best brands waiting for you in our fashion deal hub.

More on the Philips OneBlade:

The Philips Norelco OneBlade is a revolutionary electric grooming tool with technology designed for men who wear stubble, beards, or facial hair styles; OneBlade trims, edges, and shaves any length of hair

Replaceable OneBlade lasts up to 4 months (For best shaving experience; Based on 2 full shaves per week; Actual results may vary)

Rechargeable OneBlade can trim, edge, and shave any length of hair

Trim it down – click on combs for a fast and even trim in all the right places

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!