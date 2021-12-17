Wrap up the best prices of the year on Philips OneBlade shavers from $28 via Amazon

-
AmazonHome GoodsPhilips
20% off From $28

We are now tracking some solid price drops on the popular OneBlade shavers and trimmers via Amazon, some of which are now undercutting the best Black Friday pricing. The base model Philips Norelco OneBlade Hybrid Electric Trimmer and Shaver is now down at $28.99 shipped with “arrival before Christmas.” Regularly around $35 for most of 2021, this is $1 under the Black Friday listing and returning to the new all-time low from about a week ago. It includes three length combs and can run for up to 45 minutes on a single charge alongside the wet/dry design. It also has a dual-sided blade for getting that perfect lineup and other detail work. Rated 4+ stars from over 900 Walmart customers. Head below for more oneBlade holidays deals. 

Philips OneBlade shaver deals:

If you’re not a fan of the OneBlade options, there are still some other Philips options carrying Black Friday price drops worth taking a look at:

Once your personal care routine (or gift) is in order, upgrade the wardrobe for upcoming get-togethers. Nordstrom Rack is now taking  up to 60% off best-selling Cole Haan styles from $45and you’ll find a near-endless string of price drops on just about all of the best brands waiting for you in our fashion deal hub

More on the Philips OneBlade:

  • The Philips Norelco OneBlade is a revolutionary electric grooming tool with technology designed for men who wear stubble, beards, or facial hair styles; OneBlade trims, edges, and shaves any length of hair
  • Replaceable OneBlade lasts up to 4 months (For best shaving experience; Based on 2 full shaves per week; Actual results may vary)
  • Rechargeable OneBlade can trim, edge, and shave any length of hair
  • Trim it down – click on combs for a fast and even trim in all the right places

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Philips

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Best of Black Friday 2021 – Smart Home: Nest, Nanolea...
Best of Black Friday 2021 – Home and Kitchen: Instant...
This portable solar panel has three USB-A ports to char...
Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Black Friday sale live, AirP...
Cyber Monday 2021 Deal Hub: Save on Apple, Google, TVs,...
Best of Black Friday 2021 – Home Audio: TCL Alto 6 $4...
Best of Black Friday 2021 – Headphones: all-new Bose,...
Holiday blender deals up to $70 off: Ninja Personal $30...
Show More Comments