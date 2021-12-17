Vont’s Bluetooth Smart Scale sees first price drop to $16 Prime shipped (Save 38%)

Vont (98% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Bluetooth Smart Scale for $15.99 Prime shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Typically priced at $26, today’s offer is the first price drop we have tracked and 38% off. If you have yet to adopt a smart scale, this could finally be the day you do. Not only does this offering have an affordable price, it features a sleek design that will look good in just about any space. Once set up, the Vont Home app can relay data to Apple Health and Google Fit. It can keep tabs on 13 essential body composition measurements and up to 10 registered users and an unlimited number of guests are supported.

Prime members that are willing to forego Vont branding can spend even less when grabbing the ZOETOUCH smart scale at $13. This price is achieved with $2 in Prime savings paired in addition to an on-page $2 off coupon. Most of the features are identical to the offer above, but styling is a bit different. We spotted this deal a couple weeks ago and were shocked to see that it is still available.

Another way to help you or someone else look their best is with these Philips OneBlade shavers from $28. All of the offers are available at Amazon, making each of the deals easy to cash in on. You may also want to take a moment and drop by our fitness tracker guide to catch up on our latest coverage.

Vont Bluetooth Smart Scale features:

COMPLETE BODY MEASUREMENTS – Vont Smart Body Scale features a full body composition analysis with BMI, Muscle Mass, Visceral Fat, Metabolic Age, and more – a total of 13 vital measurements on the app.

FAST AND EASY SETUP – It’s smooth and syncs instantly with the VONT HOME APP. You can see your results on the app seconds after stepping on the scale.

