Reebok’s foldable i-Run 3 Treadmill hits new 1-year low at Amazon, now $481 (Reg. $660)

Amazon is offering the Reebok i-Run 3 Treadmill for $481.09 shipped. Note: Stock at Amazon is starting to run low. For comparison, this unit has spent most of the last year at around $660, paving the way for you to save $179 today. This also happens to mark the lowest offer we have tracked in over a year. Stay active this winter with Reebok’s i-Run 3 Treadmill. It features an eye-catching blend of white, red, and black coloring that jumps off the page when compared against the boring appearance of most competitors. This unit is outfitted with a 15-horsepower motor that can get runners going up to 8 miles per hour. The i-Run console keeps track of workouts, displays heart rate, and more. No assembly is required, with buyers only needing to “simply unbox, unfold, and run.”

Set Reebok branding aside and you can spend considerably less. That’s the route that I took with Weslo’s Cadence G 5.9i Cadence Folding Bluetooth Treadmill. Right now it can be shipped to your door for $280. I purchased this exact unit back in June and it has helped me stay active on cold days that would otherwise keep me from getting some exercise.

Keep the ball rolling when you check out our roundup of the best fitness and activewear finds this week over at one of our other sites – Connect The Watts. There you will discount great pricing on Nike, Apple Watch Series 7, and the list goes on. You can also catch up on some recent product release coverage in our sports and fitness guide.

Reebok i-Run 3 Treadmill features:

Designed to adapt to your environment, the i-Run 30’s ultra-compact profile folds away both standing and flat

Ideal for beginner to intermediate runners, the i-Run offers solid performance with its 15 HP motor reaching 8 mph

Featuring 8-piece elastomer cushioning, the treadmill’s deck softens the blow of each stride with 2 manual incline levels to vary your training

