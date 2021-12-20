Style your Apple Pencil 2 like a classic number 2 pencil with this $10 elago case

elago’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its Classic Apple Pencil 2 Case for $10.19 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $12, you’re looking at 15% in savings alongside a match of the all-time low. Sporting a unique design inspired by a classic number 2 pencil, this case covers your Apple Pencil 2 in a soft silicone sleeve. Not only will it offer some extra grip, but also helps keep your accessory protected. There’s still support for all of the expected magnetic charging features and a cutout for using the double tap feature. Head below for more.

Should the look of a Number 2 pencil not quite be the aesthetic you’re looking to bring to your iPad, several other styles of elago case are on sale today, too. Starting at the same $10 price tag, you’re looking at similar 15% price cuts and all-time lows. Shop all of the different styles up for grabs right here.

If you still haven’t picked up one of the Apple Pencil 2 yet, we’re tracking just the deal. Dropping to the best price of the year, you can score the iPad accessory for $99. Down from its usual $129 price tag, this $30 discount pairs quite nicely with the covers above.

elago Classic Pencil 2 Case features:

Unlike other generic cases that are mass produced, all of our cases are designed in house from scratch. From a concept, all the way to a finished product, every aspect of creating a product is done in-house to ensure that you get a case that will fit perfectly, help protect from drops, and looks great – saving you time and money! Bringing back a classic design to change your stylus pencil into a #2 pencil! Not only is this design ergonomic, it feels familiar!

