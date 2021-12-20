Style your Apple Pencil 2 like a classic number 2 pencil with this $10 elago case

-
AmazonSmartphone Accessorieselago
Amazon low $10

elago’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its Classic Apple Pencil 2 Case for $10.19 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $12, you’re looking at 15% in savings alongside a match of the all-time low. Sporting a unique design inspired by a classic number 2 pencil, this case covers your Apple Pencil 2 in a soft silicone sleeve. Not only will it offer some extra grip, but also helps keep your accessory protected. There’s still support for all of the expected magnetic charging features and a cutout for using the double tap feature. Head below for more.

Should the look of a Number 2 pencil not quite be the aesthetic you’re looking to bring to your iPad, several other styles of elago case are on sale today, too. Starting at the same $10 price tag, you’re looking at similar 15% price cuts and all-time lows. Shop all of the different styles up for grabs right here.

If you still haven’t picked up one of the Apple Pencil 2 yet, we’re tracking just the deal. Dropping to the best price of the year, you can score the iPad accessory for $99. Down from its usual $129 price tag, this $30 discount pairs quite nicely with the covers above.

elago Classic Pencil 2 Case features:

Unlike other generic cases that are mass produced, all of our cases are designed in house from scratch. From a concept, all the way to a finished product, every aspect of creating a product is done in-house to ensure that you get a case that will fit perfectly, help protect from drops, and looks great – saving you time and money! Bringing back a classic design to change your stylus pencil into a #2 pencil! Not only is this design ergonomic, it feels familiar!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
elago

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

AirTag cases, straps, more from $8 with shipping for Ch...
Apple Pencil 2 returns to best price of the year ahead ...
Apple’s 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro delivers a Liquid Retin...
Apple’s new iPad mini 6 256GB sees rare discount ...
This multi-device Bluetooth keyboard arrives ahead of C...
Cyber Monday 2021 Deal Hub: Save on Apple, Google, TVs,...
Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy 72-hour Flash Sale, Apple Wa...
Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Black Friday sale live, AirP...
Show More Comments