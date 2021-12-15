Apple Pencil 2 returns to best price of the year ahead of Christmas at $99 (Save $30)

If there’s a new iPad slated to be unwrapped under the tree come Christmas, Amazon is helping you complete the package by offering quite the notable discount on Apple Pencil 2. Right now, you can score the accessory for $99 shipped, delivering a match of the 2021 low at $30 off and matching our previous mention from Black Friday. Whether you’re planning to put it to work with a new iPad mini 6 or one of the flagship iPad Pros, bringing Apple Pencil 2 into the mix helps get the most out of what iPadOS has to offer. Alongside a refreshed design that magnetically snaps onto the side of your iPad for charging and storage, it’ll also upgrade your digital art game alongside note taking and more. Head below for more.

If you’re rocking one of Apple’s latest entry-level iPads instead, Amazon is carrying the discounts over to the original Apple Pencil. Having been marked down to $79.99, you’re looking at $19 in savings from its $99 price tag and the best price of the year. Aside from the magnetic charging and improved pressure sensitivity, you’re looking at much of the same drawing, writing, and sketching experience for your iPad as the lead deal.

Complete your iPad setup by taking productivity up a notch with Apple’s white iPad Pro Magic Keyboards. Having fallen to new Amazon all-time lows earlier in the month, you can still cash-in on the $49 savings. Including both 11- and 12.9-inch models, you’ll find pricing starting at $250.

Apple Pencil 2 features:

The new Apple Pencil makes note-taking, writing, and drawing better than ever. It magnetically attaches to iPad Pro, charges wirelessly, and lets you change tools with a simple double tap. Intuitive, precise, and magical, the new Apple Pencil for iPad Pro makes note-taking, writing, and drawing even better. Apple Pencil magnetically attaches to iPad Pro and charges wirelessly, so it’s always ready when you need it.

