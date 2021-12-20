Wrap up Gillette’s Classic Heritage Steel Razor Kit at $24.50 (30% off) + more from $8.50

Amazon is now offering up to 30% off a range of classic shaving kits and Gilette razor refills, Venus setups, and more. One standout here that would make for a nice gift for that vintage person on your list this year would be the Gillette Heritage Double Edge Shaving Razor Kit for $24.46 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $35, this is 30% off the going rate, matching the Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. This one is currently going for over $40 at Walmart. Featuring a classic style chrome plated handle and stainless steel razor, the 3-piece set includes a vintage-style brown case that is inspired by the “original 1929 Gillette double edge razor kit.” Head below for more deals and details.

For something a little bit more modern, you’ll find the Gillette ProGlide Shield Shave Gift Set marked down to $20.96 Prime shipped. Regularly $30, this is also 30% off the going rate and matching the Amazon 2021 low. It includes a “premium” Fusion5 ProShield razor handle, four ProShield blade refills, and a 6-ounce pure by Gillette shave cream. “This shave cream is infused with aloe and helps your razor glide smoothly over your skin.”

Browse through the rest of the Gillette and Venus sale for additional razor options and refills from just over $8 Prime shipped right here.

For an electric setup, head right over to our recent Philips OneBlade shaver roundup with some better-than-Black Friday deals on its popular models. The discounts start from just $29 shipped and everything is waiting for you right here.

Stainless steel single blade delivers a clean, close shave and resists rust

Twist top releases plate to load blade

Closed comb design is less aggressive than an open comb safety razor allowing for better control during shave

A premium, chrome plated handle brings a historic design to your daily shave

Handle measures 3 inches in length and weighs 1.04 ounces

