Game on-the-go with RTX 3070 on Lenovo’s Legion 5 laptop for $434 off

Lenovo is offering the Legion 5 17.3-inch Gaming Laptop with 3.2GHz Ryzen 7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3070 for $1,435.99 shipped when you use both the codes MERRYSAVING and LEGIONDEALS20 at checkout. Down from its $1,870 list price direct from Lenovo, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked for this specific model. Delivering the latest Ryzen 7 5800H CPU, you’ll find eight cores and 16 thread of processing power available here. On top of that, NVIDIA’s latest RTX 3070 is also in tow for plenty of oomph when it comes to high-quality gaming. The 17.3-inch 1080p display boasts a 144Hz refresh rate for those who enjoy faster-paced titles like Call of Duty, Battlefield 2042, or even CS:GO. Head below for more.

Those on a tighter budget could instead consider picking up the Acer NItro 5 gaming laptop with an i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and an RTX 3050. Sure, it’s not the RTX 3070, but you’re still getting ray tracing capabilities as well as DLSS/DLAA compatibility for enhanced performance in supported titles. Coming in at $795 on Amazon, it’s a full $641 below today’s deal and still delivers a solid experience for entry-level gaming.

If you plan to game at a desk from time to time, given how much power today’s lead deal offers, then consider picking up the SteelSeries Apex Pro keyboard while it’s on sale for $160. Down from $200, this sale marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. Also, don’t forget about the LG UltraGear gaming monitors that are on sale from $200 at Amazon.

More on the Lenovo Legion 5 Laptop:

They say life is full of compromises. They say you can’t have high performance and long battery life on the same laptop. They say that a high-performance gaming laptop has to be big, bulky and heavy. They’re wrong. Now you can enjoy elite gaming performance on a thin and light laptop with amazing battery life, thanks to new AMD Ryzen 5000 H-Series Mobile Processors. Never compromise on your gaming laptop again.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!