LG UltraGear 1080p 144Hz and 1440p Nano IPS 165Hz monitors on sale from $200 (Amazon lows)

-
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsLG
From $200

Amazon is offering the LG UltraGear 27-inch 1080p 144Hz HDR10 Gaming Monitor for $199.99 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $275 lately, todayâ€™s deal matches the all-time low that weâ€™ve tracked at Amazon only once before for this monitor. Designed to take your gaming setup to the next level, this 1080p monitor features a 27-inch display and a 144Hz refresh rate. All of this combines with both G-SYNC and FreeSync for a tear-free gaming experience with compatible graphics cards. Youâ€™ll also find HDR10 support for high dynamic range gaming. head below for more.

Also on sale today is the LG UltraGear 27-inch 1440p Nano IPS 165Hz Gaming Monitor for $399.99 shipped. Also down a similar $75 here, todayâ€™s deal marks an Amazon all-time low that weâ€™ve tracked for this specific model. Featuring Nano IPS technology, this monitor is set to deliver deep blacks and vivid colors to your gaming battlestation. Of course, youâ€™ll also find a 1440p resolution as well as a 165Hz refresh rate at play here.

Speaking of high refresh rate displays, did you see the Surface Laptop Studio thatâ€™s on sale for $300 off? Itâ€™s down to $1,300 right now at Amazon and delivers a 120Hz screen to your on-the-go work setup at a new all-time low that weâ€™ve tracked.

More on the LG UltraGear Monitor:

  • 27 inches Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS display
  • 144 Hertz refresh rate
  • 1ms motion blur reduction
  • Height/ pivot/ tilt adjustable stand

