Amazon Oral-B/Crest holiday sale up to 40% off: Whitestrips, brush refills at $24.50, and more

Amazon is now once again offering 40% off a range of Crest Whitestrips and Oral-B electric toothbrushes — matching most of the prices we saw on Cyber Monday this year. One standout here is the Crest 3D Whitestrips Glamorous White Teeth Whitening Kit for $28.49 shipped. Opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page and remember to cancel the sub after your order ships. Regularly up to $40 and currently fetching $49 at Walmart, this is matching the Cyber Monday deal we tracked on the Glamorous White set and the best we can find. Perfect timing to get that smile sparkling for the holidays, this pack comes with 16 treatments total including four 1-hour strips for a quick touch up. They are also “safe on enamel [by] using the same whitening ingredient as dentists.” Crest Whitestrips carry 4+ stars from hundreds at Walmart. Head below for more holiday Oral-B deals.

More on the Crest 3D Glamorous Whitestrips:

Includes 14 glamorous white teeth whitening strip treatments, each with 1 upper and 1 lower strip, plus 2 bonus 1-hour express whitening strip treatments, each with 1 upper and 1 lower strip

Glamourous white whitens 25x better than a leading teeth whitening toothpaste when toothpaste has been used for 4 weeks

1-hour express whitens teeth faster than ever, even when there’s no time to plan

Advanced seal Technology’s no Slip grip

