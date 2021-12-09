Cole Haan’s Gifting Sale offers up to 50% off boots, sneakers, outerwear, more

-
FashionCole Haan
50% off from $40

Cole Haan Gifting Sale takes up to 50% off select styles of boots, sneakers, outerwear, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Cole Haan Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s ZERØGRAND Chelsea Boots. This style is currently marked down to $140 and originally sold for $210. This style is available in four color options and can be dressed up or down seamlessly. The waterproof design is great for this winter as well as the responsive cushioning that helps to give you a bounce in your step. Head below the jump to find even more deals or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Sierra Flash Sale that’s offering up to 70% off The North Face, Carhartt, Columbia, and many more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Cole Haan

About the Author

Hunter’s Winter Sale takes up to 40% off boots, o...
Merrell’s Cyber Week Deals offer up to 60% off ex...
TOMS Holiday Countdown Sale offers 40% off all boots fr...
Kate Spade offers extra 30% off all sale items: Hanbags...
Banana Republic Gifting Sale takes 40% off sitewide: Ou...
Nordstrom Rack’s UGG Flash Sale takes up to 60% o...
Rockport’s Last Minute Flash Sale takes 30-40% of...
Amazon’s 50-inch TV Wall Mount plunges to $9 Prim...
Show More Comments