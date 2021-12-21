Stock up on 100-pack Amazon K-Cups before the big day from under $20 (Up to 25% off)

Amazon is now offering up to 20% or more off its Solimo and Happy Belly K-Cup packs. You can now score 100-pack of Amazon Brand Solimo Donut Style Blend Medium-Light Roast Coffee Pods for $22.08 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page to redeem the special price and cancel it after your order ships on Thursday of this week. Regularly up to $30, today’s offer is more than 25% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This deal is also matching our previous mention outside of the one-day Black Friday price at just over $20. The Donut Style is made from a blend of Latin American coffees and is described as having “smooth, delightful flavor with clean acidity and a familiar, toasty aroma.” Amazon’s Solimo pods are compatible with both 1.0 and 2.0 K-cup brewers as well. Head below for even more deals from under $20

If the popular Donut Shop-style blend above isn’t working for you, be sure to browse through the rest of the deals in the holiday sale. You’ll find just about every blend Amazon sells marked down (watch out for the additional Subscribe & Save options as mentioned above), including decaf, flavored K-Cups, and more, with 100-packs starting from under $20 Prime shipped

Speaking of K-Cups, you’ll want to slide by our coverage of the latest deal on the Keurig K-Mini Plus. This upgraded model of Keurig’s most attractive countertop single-serve brewer is back down at the Amazon Black Friday price in multiple colorways to match your decor and you can get all of the details on the ongoing discount right here alongside everything else in our home goods deal hub

More on the Amazon Solimo Donut Style Coffee Pods:

  • 100 Donut Style Blend coffee pods
  • Blend of select coffees from Latin America
  • Smooth, delightful flavor with clean acidity and a familiar, toasty aroma
  • 100% Arabica coffee
  • Compatible with 1.0 and 2.0 k-cup brewers

