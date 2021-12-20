Keurig K-Mini Plus with removable reservoir ships for the big day at $80 (Matching Black Friday)

As part of its ongoing holiday deals, Amazon is now offering the Keurig K-Mini Plus coffee maker for $79.99 shipped in all colorways to match your decor. Regularly $100, like it currently fetches at Walmart in most colors, this is matching the Amazon Black Friday price and the lowest we can find with shipping before Christmas. Not to be confused with the $70 Keurig K-Mini, this one has a Chrome drip tray, built-in pod storage, a strong brew button, and a removable water reservoir — much easier to fill and clean — you won’t get on the more basic variant. It ships with a nine K-Cup pack and features a space-saving 5-inch form-factor alongside the ability to brew directly into up to 7-inch travel mugs. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 2,000 Walmart customers. More details below.

A solid alternative to take a look at is the Chefman InstaCoffee Max at $40. This is essentially still the Black Friday price drop readily available and shipping in time for the big day. The real highlight here over the Keurig machines is that it can brew K-Cup coffee pods as well as ground beans right out of the box.

If you’re looking to take it up a notch, we are still tracking solid $90 price drop on Breville’s attractive Duo Pro Espresso Machine alongside some other models that are great options for at home lattes as well as some solid deals on milk frothing jugs from $8. Hit up our home goods hub for even more.

Just be sure to check out our last minute gift guide for some additional ideas.

More on the Keurig K-Mini Plus:

Included in the box: Keurig K-mini plus single serve coffee maker with pod storage unit that fits in your brewer and can hold upto 9 K-cup pods

Fast & fresh brewed: Coffee made in minutes

Pod storage: Holds 9 K-cup pods and fits in your brewer for ultimate portability and saves counter space

Cord storage: For easy transport and tidy countertops

Travel mug friendly: Removable drip tray accommodates travel mugs upto 7.0 inches tall and holds a full accidental brew for easy cleanup

