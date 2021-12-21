Govee’s Smart RGBIC Outdoor Flood Lights hit second-best price of $73.50, more from $11

Govee’s official Amazon storefront is offering its Smart RGBIC Outdoor Flood Lights for $73.49 shipped once the on-page 30% off coupon has been clipped. Typically sold for $105, today’s deal takes more than $31 off and newly marks the second-best price we have tracked. Outfitting your home with Govee’s smart floodlight kit will help you tackle holiday lighting now and outdoor lighting going forward like never before. It includes four lights that support over 16 million color options and temperatures that range from 2700K-6500K. There are also 28 different scenes that make it a cinch to dial in the perfect mood. Each light features an IP66 waterproof rating that protects them from rain and more. Continue reading to find additional Govee deals priced as low as $11.

Since we're on the topic of smart lighting, be sure to also check out this roundup of LIFX discounts. There you will find HomeKit-ready lightstrips, color bulbs, and more priced as low as $21.

Govee Smart RGBIC Outdoor Flood Lights features:

Control Your Way: Smart app control via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth allows you to celebrate Christmas with your flood lights. The outdoor flood lights are compatible with Alexa or Google Assistant for hands-free voice control. Note: Cannot be used separately.

Dimmable Lights: These smart flood lights are dimmable directly through Govee Home App. Choose from over 16 million color options and adjust the brightness between 1% to 100%. 2700k-6500k warm/cool white options provide a more colorful display.

