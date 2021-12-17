Upgrade your HomeKit setup with addressable LIFX lightstrips, color bulbs, more from $21

If you missed out on the Black Friday smart home savings, Amazon is now giving you another chance to lock-in holiday-worthy discounts across a selection of LIFX HomeKit light bulbs and lightstrips. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Headlining is the LIFX Lightstrip 80-inch Starter Kit at $71.98. Usually you’d pay $90, with today’s offer marking only the third notable discount to date and a match of the all-time low. LIFX’s built-in polychrome technology allows this lightstrip to stand out from other options on the market by delivering 16 addressable zones for multiple lighting designs. Whether you’re looking to add some more immersive TV backlighting or some ambiance on a shelf, this LIFX offering packs 80 inches of strip alongside Siri, Alexa, and Assistant voice control over Wi-Fi. Head below for more from $21.

Alongside the lead lightstrip above, the LIFX deals also continue down below for a selection of other lights for upgrading your HomeKit setup. All of these are either matching or beating our Black Friday mentions, as well.

If you’d prefer some wall-mounted lighting for your HomeKit setup instead, we’re still tracking a collection of Nanoleaf lighting sets on sale. These cover all three of the Shapes lights and expansions starting at $60. So if you’re looking for something a bit more unique to upgrade your space, these discounts are worth a look.

LIFX Lightstrip Starter Kit featues:

These LED light strips can bend and extend up to 33 feet, allowing them to fit in almost any space from staircases to bed frames, cabinets, and desks. With Polychrome Technology you can paint or animate many colors along a single strip – and then bring them to life with our exclusive app effects. Our LED light strips can fill your room with rich colors to get the party started, brighten a dim workspace to help get things done or glow softly to set a mood.

