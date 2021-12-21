Apple’s all-new 9th-gen. 10.2-inch iPad sees rare discount to $299

Walmart is currently offering the new Apple 9th-generation 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 64 for $299 shipped. Normally fetching $329, this is quite the rare $30 discount following over a month of out of stock listings and delayed shipping times. You’re also looking at one of the very first price cuts yet and a match of the all-time low. We could see Amazon match at any time, as well.

The newest entry to the entry-level iPad lineup arrives with much of the same form-factor as before, just with some notable improvements. For starters, there is a new A13 Bionic chip at the center of the experience which is said to be 20% faster than its predecessor. That extra power enters in some additional features like True Tone support for the 10.2-inch screen alongside Center Stage in the new 12MP ultrawide camera that automatically adjusts the crop and zoom of your selfie camera depending on who and where they are in the shot. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

If you’re looking to complete the package on your new iPad, go pick up the Apple Pencil. Not only is this a must-have for making the most of what iPadOS has to offer, but it’s also on sale and matching the best price of the year at $80. Delivering an upgraded note taking or drawing experience, this is a notable way to supplement Apple’s entry-level iPad.

Or lets say you’d prefer a more full-featured experience. We’re still tracking quite the notable offer on 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro. Delivering a Liquid Retina XDR display, you’re looking at $120 in savings and one of the best prices yet starting at $979.

iPad 2021 features:

Gorgeous 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone

A13 Bionic chip with Neural Engine

8MP Wide back camera, 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage

Up to 256GB storage

Stereo speakers

Touch ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

802.11ac Wi-Fi

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!