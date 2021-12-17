Apple’s 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro delivers a Liquid Retina XDR display at up to $200 off

Update: Prices have dropped further at Amazon, delivering up to $200 in savings. Most notably, the 256GB Wi-Fi model is down to $999 from its usual $1,199 price tag.

In case you missed out on the Black Friday discount, Adorama is currently offering Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro Wi-Fi 512GB model for $1,269 shipped. Normally fetching $1,399, you’re looking at the second-best price yet at $130 off while marking the lowest we’ve seen this month. You can also save on other models from $999 at Amazon, as well.

Apple’s latest iPad Pro provides the most compelling experience yet from iPadOS with a long list of notable features headlined by a Liquid Retina XDR display with 1,600 nits of peak brightness and ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate. That’s of course alongside an M1 chip to power the experience which is backed by Thunderbolt connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, Apple Pencil support, and Face ID. Dive into our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Quite fitting for today’s lead discount, earlier this week we tracked a notable offer on the Apple Pencil 2. This accessory upgrades your iPadOS experience in order to craft digital art or take hand-written notes. Best of all, you won’t have to pay full price either thanks to the discount down to $99.

At the opposite end of the iPadOS lineup, this morning saw quite the rare discount go live on the new iPad mini 6. Delivering the 256GB model at an Amazon low, this is the first price cut in months and a notable drop down to $630.

Apple 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro features:

iPad Pro features the powerful Apple M1 chip for next-level performance and all-day battery life.³ An immersive 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display for viewing and editing HDR photos and videos.¹ And a front camera with Center Stage keeps you in frame automatically during video calls. iPad Pro has pro cameras and a LiDAR Scanner for stunning photos, videos, and immersive AR. Thunderbolt for connecting to high-performance accessories.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!