Land huge refurb deals on The Frame TVs from $660 with Samsung warranties (Up to $700 off)

Today only, Woot is offering some deep deals on a range of Samsung TVs. This is a great way to land a 2021 model at under Black Friday prices with a 90-day Samsung warranty in tow. One standout is the 65-inch Samsung The Frame at $1,299.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Shipping hits in the new year on most models in today’s sale, but just in time for the NBA all-star game and the Super Bowl. Regularly just shy of $1,800 on Amazon where it is currently on sale for $1,598, today’s deal undercuts the most readily available Black Friday prices in new condition and is the lowest total we can find. This one rarely ever drops below $1,498 new. A beautiful picture frame-like design displays your choice of art work while you’re not watching the 4K panel with Quantum Dot color, Alexa and Google Assistant support, direct access to your favorite apps and streaming services, HDR, and more. It carries four HDMI ports, a pair of USB jacks, built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and more. Rated 4+ stars at Best Buy. Head below for even more refurbished Samsung TV deals.

Also part of today’s sale, you’ll find the smaller model 2021 The Frame TVs starting from $660 Prime shipped. The same warranty and shipping details as above apply here alongside the lowest possible price you’ll find on these unique conversation-starting displays. The larger options are up to $700 off the new prices as well.

Just be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Woot Samsung TV blowout sale for models starting from just $370 across a broad range of the brand’s QLED, 2020 displays, outdoor, and more options.

Prefer a giant, brand new display for your entertainment center? Our holiday 4K TV roundup is still alive and well with models from LG, Samsung, and more at some of the best prices of the year. Be sure to browse through right here if you’re looking to go big or score one of the even more affordable smart Fire TV/Roku models.

More on Samsung’s 2021 The Frame:

ART MODE: The Frame transforms into a beautiful work of art when you’re not watching TV. Activate the built-in motion sensor so whenever you walk into the room, your TV displays one of your favorite selections.

ART STORE: Buy individual pieces or subscribe to a library with over 1,400 established and emerging artists’ work. Fees apply to subscription service.

100% COLOR VOLUME WITH QUANTUM DOT: A billion stay-true shades of breathtaking color. QLED televisions can produce 100% Color Volume in the DCI-P3 color space, the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!