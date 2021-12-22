ASUS ROG Zephyrus 14 Ryzen 9/RTX 3060 laptop is $350 off and arrives by Christmas

-
Best BuyBest PC Gaming DealsAsus
New low $350 off

Best Buy is offering the ASUS ROG Zephyrus 14-inch Gaming Laptop with 3GHz Ryzen 9/16GB/1TB/RTX 3060 for $1,199.99 shipped. This is a $350 discount from its normal going rate, beats our last mention by $50, and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for this model. Delivering a solid on-the-go gaming experience, this laptop packs the RTX 3060 graphics card for ray traced graphics as well as support for DLSS and DLAA. On top of that, it packs an 8-core 16-thread Ryzen 8 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB NVMe SSD. All of this combines with the 14-inch 144Hz 1080p display to wrap up a nice gaming machine to put under the tree since it arrives before Christmas. Head below for more.

While today’s deal is made for on-the-go gaming, it might be a bit more expensive then you’re looking to spend. Though it won’t provide the same experience, Acer’s Nitro 5 gaming laptop is really what you should be after for a lower-cost laptop focused on mobile entertainment. Packing an i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and an RTX 3050 for ray tracing and DLSS/DLAA support, the Nitro 5 will still offer a solid experience for $795 on Amazon.

For a more premium mobile setup, don’t forget that Microsoft’s Surface Laptop 4 is on sale for $1,500 right now at Amazon. Down $300 from its normal going rate, this sale that we found yesterday marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked.

More on the ASUS ROG Zephyrus Gaming Laptop:

ASUS ROG Zephyrus Ultraportable Gaming Laptop. Enjoy everyday gaming with this ROG notebook PC. The AMD Ryzen 9 processor and 16GB of RAM let you run graphics-heavy games smoothly, while the potent NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics produce high-quality visuals on the fast 14-inch 120hz QHD display. This ASUS notebook PC has 1TD SSD that shortens load times and offers ample storage.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Best Buy

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
Asus

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Newegg Black Friday ad 2021: Exclusive GPU deals, $1,75...
Best of Black Friday 2021 – PC Gaming: GPU sales, pre...
Logitech’s G Pro Flight Switch Panel sees first d...
Game on-the-go with RTX 3070 on Lenovo’s Legion 5...
NZXT Foundation PC Review: Stop searching for a GPU and...
Microsoft’s latest 15-inch i7 Surface Laptop 4 fa...
Prep for spring with this Greenworks Pro 80V 26-in. hed...
Pair Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad with an offici...
Show More Comments