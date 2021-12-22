ASUS ROG Zephyrus 14 Ryzen 9/RTX 3060 laptop is $350 off and arrives by Christmas

Best Buy is offering the ASUS ROG Zephyrus 14-inch Gaming Laptop with 3GHz Ryzen 9/16GB/1TB/RTX 3060 for $1,199.99 shipped. This is a $350 discount from its normal going rate, beats our last mention by $50, and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for this model. Delivering a solid on-the-go gaming experience, this laptop packs the RTX 3060 graphics card for ray traced graphics as well as support for DLSS and DLAA. On top of that, it packs an 8-core 16-thread Ryzen 8 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB NVMe SSD. All of this combines with the 14-inch 144Hz 1080p display to wrap up a nice gaming machine to put under the tree since it arrives before Christmas. Head below for more.

While today’s deal is made for on-the-go gaming, it might be a bit more expensive then you’re looking to spend. Though it won’t provide the same experience, Acer’s Nitro 5 gaming laptop is really what you should be after for a lower-cost laptop focused on mobile entertainment. Packing an i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and an RTX 3050 for ray tracing and DLSS/DLAA support, the Nitro 5 will still offer a solid experience for $795 on Amazon.

For a more premium mobile setup, don’t forget that Microsoft’s Surface Laptop 4 is on sale for $1,500 right now at Amazon. Down $300 from its normal going rate, this sale that we found yesterday marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked.

More on the ASUS ROG Zephyrus Gaming Laptop:

ASUS ROG Zephyrus Ultraportable Gaming Laptop. Enjoy everyday gaming with this ROG notebook PC. The AMD Ryzen 9 processor and 16GB of RAM let you run graphics-heavy games smoothly, while the potent NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics produce high-quality visuals on the fast 14-inch 120hz QHD display. This ASUS notebook PC has 1TD SSD that shortens load times and offers ample storage.

