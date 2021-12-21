Microsoft’s latest 15-inch i7 Surface Laptop 4 falls to new low at $300 off

Amazon is offering the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15-inch i7/16GB/512GB for $1,499.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Down $300 from its normal going rate of $1,800, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for this model. Delivering an 11th Generation i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of PCIe SSD storage, the Surface Laptop 4 is a fantastic on-the-go productivity machine. You’ll also find a 15-inch PixelSense touchscreen that allows you to draw, tap, or drag with your finger to interact with your computer. On top of that, the Surface Laptop 4 offers USB-C, USB-A, and a headphone jack for ample I/O in addition to the Surface Connect port. Of course, the Surface Laptop 4 also sports Windows 11 compatibility out of the box. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more then head below for additional details.

The Surface Laptop 4 isn’t really designed to be a gaming machine. Sure, it might handle it occasionally, but the Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop is really what you should be after for a lower-cost laptop focused on mobile entertainment. It sports an i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and an RTX 3050 for ray tracing and DLSS/DLAA support. Coming in at $795 on Amazon, it’s a full $704 below today’s deal and still delivers a solid experience for entry-level gaming.

Prefer Apple computers? The latest M1 MacBook Air is down $199 from its normal going rate, beating the Black Friday price. Offering a 13-inch Retina display, Thunderbolt 4 support, and all-day battery life, the MacBook Air also brings a fanless design for a completely silent computing experience.

More on the Surface Laptop 4:

  • Power to do what you want with up to 70% more speed than before and an 11th Gen Intel Core processor.
  • Thin, light, elegant design in choice of two sizes: light, portable 13.5” or larger 15” that’s perfect for split-screen multitasking.
  • Show your best side on video calls with sharp video and image quality, even in low light, thanks to a front-facing 720p HD camera.

