JBL Clip 4 and Go 3 waterproof portable Bluetooth speakers now $10 off starting at $40

B&H currently offers the JBL Clip 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $69.95 shipped in several styles. Normally fetching $80, like you’ll pay at Amazon, today’s offer marks the first price cut in over a month with today’s offer mark dropping to the best price of the holiday season. Featuring a compact design, JBL Clip 4 lives up to its name with the ability to clip onto backpacks and much more. The tiny package arrives in plenty of unique colors with IP67 water-resistance backing alongside up to 10 hours of battery life per charge. So if you’re looking for a compact speaker to serenade around the house or while out and about, JBL Clip 4 is certainly up to the task. Head below for more.

Update: Woot is now offering the Bang & Olufsen Peony Beoplay A1 Portable Bluetooth Speaker with 24-hour battery for $124.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. originally $250 and currently fetching $189 at Amazon, this gorgeous little high-end speaker is now at the lowest price we can find.

On the more portable side of JBL’s stable, we’re also tracking a discount on the Go 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker at $39.99 courtesy of B&H. Down from $50, you’re looking at the same $10 in savings as well as the best price in months. Available in several colors, the Go 3 is one of JBL’s most portable releases with an ultra compact form-factor. With a fabric-wrapped design, the speaker also touts IP67 water-resistance and up to 5 hours of playback per charge.

With both of the JBL speakers slated to arrive before Christmas, they make pretty notable last-minute gifts or stocking stuffers for those who are still searching. But if you’re looking to make out for less, the OontZ Angle 3 Speaker at $25 is about as good as it gets for the price. This offering isn’t quite as premium as either of the options above, but will still deliver a way to listen to tunes while out and about. It’s backed by 14-hour battery life and sports an IPX7 waterproof design, too.

JBL Clip 4 features:

Cool, portable, and waterproof. The vibrant fresh looking JBL Clip 4 Bluetooth speaker delivers surprisingly rich JBL Original Pro Sound in a small package. The unique oval shape fits easy in your hand. Fully wrapped in colorful fabrics with expressive details inspired by current street fashion, it’s easy to match your style. The fully integrated carabiner hooks instantly to bags, belts, or buckles, to bring your favorite tunes anywhere.

